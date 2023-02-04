FCT Rejoins BRECAN, Hosts 3rd AGM

‘25Years After, My Mustard Seed Has Sprouted 6 Branches’, Founder Says

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, has increased the number of its state chapters as Abuja, the country’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), rejoined the league.

The association formally relaunched the FCT chapter at its 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday at British Nigerian Academy, Drive 6, Prince and Princess Estate, Buboyi, Abuja.

Abuja’s rebirth became necessary for the 25 years old Nigeria’s foremost cancer-fighting institution on the strength of its increasing traction.

Earlier launched in 2017, the relaunch has swelled the number of BRECAN’s active chapters in the country to six.

In her address, the founder and wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, expressed satisfaction in the mileage the association has reached, saying: “I have heartfelt gratitude to express for the fact that the mustard seed I planted twenty-five years ago has grown so big and now has six chapters.”

The governor’s wife who stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving success and growth for any organisation, recounted the roles students played during the organisation’s formative years.

“I like the fact that we are using a school as venue for this year’s AGM and relaunch. We have a history with students in the course of building this organization. Students stood with us when their parents were hesitant to associate with BRECAN.” The First Lady said.

Earlier, National President of the association, Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, disclosed that BRECAN has added cervical and prostate cancer to its interventions, and that, as a gender-friendly organisation, it is accommodating the health needs of the menfolk.

Taiwo, who enthused over the readiness of Abuja chapter to push the limits, said the association has made indelible marks in its over twenty five-years of existence and ready to do more.

In her Welcome Address, the chairperson of Abuja Chapter, Chief Nkem Olusola-Oke, said the association is doing great as evidenced in its emergence as the best cancer-fighting organisation in 2021.

Mrs Olusola-Oke also noted that it is heart- warming that FCT chapter is being reinvented at a time the organisation has newly expanded its scope of work to include cervical and prostate.

Meanwhile, lectures were held on ‘volunteering’ and ‘Advocacy for Partnership as tools for Organisational Success’ by Dr Olaniyi Johnson and Mr Promise Ihezie respectively.

At the event were chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Alexander Olusola Oke, SAN, Former Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Remi Olatubora, National and State executives of BRECAN, members, students of the British Nigerian Academy among others.

Story by Debo Akinbami