Following reports of the unfortunate feud between farmers in farm settlements and their host Community, Supare in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi , SAN has ordered the immediate halt to all hostilities in the affected areas.

While describing the development as most uncalled for, Governor Akeredolu has further directed Security Agencies, Tradtional Rulers as well as Opinion Leaders in Akoko Southwest to explore an all-encompassing template for the State Government to hold upon for a lasting solution.

Mr Governor considers it very pertinent to reiterate that Government has already commenced investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the hostilities between concerned parties with a view to solving the problem in a holistic manner. A report will be made public as soon as such investigations are concluded within a very short time.

Consequently, any act of aggression while investigations are ongoing shall not be tolerated. Put simply, anyone, party or parties found to have flouted this directive by destroying farmlands after now, shall be made to face the full wrath of the Law.

This conflict, especially among brethren is most undesirable at the moment for very obvious reasons. Stakeholders are, therefore, enjoined to take maximum advantage of this opportunity to eschew further violence.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

February 13, 2021