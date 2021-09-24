By Steve Ovirih

Chief Femi- Fani Kayode is a face that sells ‘ political commodity’ in this clime. You just have to give that to him without begrudging him. He is a speech maker who uses not only his guttural voice but also his garb to make political statement. Blessed with a spacious gap- tooth, you can’t but get enamored of his Queen’s English once he begins to speak.

Kayode, a bonafide personality from ‘ the source’ , Ile – Ife, the cradle of Yoruba, has joined the band of Nigerian political elite who have perfected the art of ‘ seduction’, I take that back, the art of defection!

He was an arrowhead of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP when hitting at the personage of the incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was a fashionable pastime and thus, he made a volition out of dropping hurting remarks against the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress.

Time and space will not permit me to highlight word for word the biting criticism of the former Aviation Minister against All Progressives Congress. However I can recall a mortally excruciating one, ” I will rather die than join APC!”

For me, with this statement, I had foreclosed long time ago any chances of Chief Kayode defecting to the All Progressives Congress.

Time changes everything and now the once upon a firebrand Buhari critic and vociferous antagonist has like Paul on his way to Damascus seen the light and has repented of his anti Buhari stance which in the time past had earned him a pride of place among his ex soul mates in the opposition PDP.

Finding himself in the midst of the people he had enjoyed poking fun at , does he have a burden in his heart regarding his harsh criticism of they and their leader? Perhaps we should begin to see Nigerian Politicians as some rare breed who say not what they meant and never mean what they say? Overseas, once a politician says ‘No’ to an idea , he will never renege on it, but in Africa, our politicians are Masters of sophistry who indulge euphemism and irony like a career tool in their political engagement.

This goes a long way to influence party manifesto as many in the political class in Africa end up going against the runs of their promises having won major elections.

Chief Kayode will make a dependable propagandist to whichever party he identifies with and the APC National Caretaker Committee should be given the kudos for ‘ luring’ him into a party he once held with palpable disdain.

Trusting Nigerian Politicians across party lines, they are all like the rest of Nigerians, who forget things easily, so all the infelicitous remarks of Chief Kayode against APC are deemed mere politicking while standing with the opposition.

But do the political class have a quiet moment when they think about stuffs they had once said? If they do, if they remember they may probably defect some day in the future ‘ when push comes to shove’ they will not bomb ” their future party” with verbal arsenal in unrestrained reckless abandon.

Enter FFK to the fold of ‘the change conscious progressives’ and welcome home once again to the national party where your view about your previous opinion about the progressives is bound to change , no doubt.