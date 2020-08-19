The writer was attracted, elsewhere, in the near past, to the testimony of one James Oladiran Oloruntobi, a putatively apolitical chap. His locution was on the handling of Ondowidows’care, one of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s eventful interventions. The affirmation reads solemn enough to allow it lead this composition.

“I read your story, last week, where a widow who belongs to another party, registered for the programme, just to ‘fulfill all righteousness’, believing that she won’t be considered since she wasn’t a member of Digital Mummy’s party. To her greatest surprise, she was considered and given the palliative, to the extent that she switched party immediately due to the kind gesture she received. That’s worthy of commendation.

“This is very uncommon among Nigerian political class of today. The usual trend is ‘if you are not a member of our party, you can’t benefit from our party’s goodies’. That is the mentality of an average Nigerian politician, to the extent that some will deny a whole community or a region of meaningful development due to the claim that the people of that region did not vote for the party in power.

“And I dare ask, how do you convince them to join your party and vote for you in subsequent elections when you deprived them of any meaningful development because the people didn’t vote for your party in the previous election?”

Before you thank Betty, note that she has been an issue on the scene. With consequential signatures, she has been forceful in the various fronts, daringly different and affecting the space in ways that wow many and worry some. Betty, as I weigh it, has a profound presence. A dumbfounding one. This may be debated, but it is a considered opinion. The presence I write about has nothing to do with being the governor’s spouse. I mean the expressive, affective and effective leadership that is rarely the norm in this part.

Betty is different, suavely delivering on the various sides, yet fighting age-long inhibitions that a patriarch trend and stereotypical worldview have since laced the routes with. She defies the resistance and resentment a jaundiced system throws at her and winning her way through the throes. One of the fewest who, against all odds, live their dreams in the face of daunting threats.

For her foray, she has been tagged in diverse titles. Her interventions have been interpreted variously. Betty, to some folks, is a virago who is venturously offensive. To another, she wields undue influence in government so much that she often throws caution overboard. In any case, she understands the meanings of both real and tendentious renderings and takes all in strides, believing that the venoms are normal reactions to her victories over stubborn statusquo.

Understandably, in a clime like ours, where power is unequally distributed, where men are wont to dominate societal institutions and hold authority over women, the adventure of Betty must bother the brothers, moreso since leadership is traditionally a masculine entity. Meanwhile, Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s exploits are a warning that not all women would give in to limiting tendencies of patriarchy.

The needs become thus rife to begin to weigh the points differently, to begin to accept the presence of such iconoclastic personalities in the mould of Betty. To begin to alter the “weaker sex”perception and instead respect the extent of excellence. This brand of cell will naturally thrive no matter their placement on the rungs. They carry consequence, irrespective. This is not any mere affectation. It is called impact. It is a college of class that only a few belong.

The Betty issue should, per force, be weighed from the prism of impact. Questions around essence, passion and impaction must drive discuss afresh, and not from the merely preposterous and ego- wrecking standpoint. The message is profound and penetrating, that we cannot continue to wallow in prejudice and expect the womenfolk to evolve. That there is a Betty in every home icthing to impact if involved and encouraged.

Imagine that the ingenious intervention in favour of our widows did not happen. Imagine that the lonely mothers, whose preponderance are aged, were left without reliefs as has been the practice. Think of the army of women already lost to cancerous tumor and imagine that the founding of the Breast Cancer Association and its listless life- interventions is yet in the realm of dreams. Think of the number of vulnerable girls and women who daily fall victim to devourous rapists and imagine Betty’s inaction in the face of incessant cases of sexual harassment against minors.

And that is how the illustrious aquaculturist

is Aketi’s best of plethora gifts. That is how Betty typifies a priceless political asset that only a few would accept. Come to think of it, were the over two thousand widows touched by her benevolence to be in voting situation, do we doubt that only a scanty few of thes would act Judas? But here is a lustrous lady who goes about noiselessly sowing seeds and inadvertently widening prospects for Akeredolu.

Hear her resolute reply to the opening, open attestation, “I have said this time and time again, that a widow is a widow and their needs should be met without partisan colouration, given that they belong to the most marginalised section of the population. Infact they are as good as forgotten. Not anymore!”