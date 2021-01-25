An appeal has gone out to all well meaning sons and daughters of Ikale Land, nay Okitipupa Local Government both home and abroad to rally round the Ikale Rehabilitation and Fund-raising Committee and contribute generously towards the course of rebuilding the public and private facilities touched and razed by hoodlums and arsonists who hijacked the EndSARS protest of October 2020. The committee has the mandate of Ikale Monarchs and stakeholders to raise the sum of ten billion naira for the rehabilitation of the affected public and private facilities.

Making this appeal at a Press Conference on Sunday, the 24th January via zoom was the Chairman , Rehabilitation and Fund-raising Committee, Prince Dr. Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa, a retired Major- General of The Nigerian Army, the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and the Ojagbulegun From The Source.

PRESS RELEASE BY IKALE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS FOR TEN BILLION NAIRA (N10,000,000,000) APPEAL FUND

MY NAME IS PRINCE DR JOSEPH OLUYEMI BAJOWA, OFR, A RETIRED MAJOR-GENERAL OF THE NIGERIAN ARMY, WHO HOLDS TRADITIONAL TITLES OF THE JAGUNMOLU OF IKALE LAND AND THE OJAGBULEGUN FROM THE SOURCE. I HAVE THE MANDATE OF THE IKALE TRADITIONAL RULERS AND STAKEHOLDERS TO ISSUE THIS PRESS RELEASE, ON THEIR BEHALF, WHILST WISHING YOU ALL HAPPY AND PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR, 2021.

IT IS NOW COMMON KNOWLEDGE THAT THE HIJACK OF THE OTHERWISE PEACEFUL ENDSARS PROTESTS ACROSS NIGERIA IN OCTOBER 2020 LED TO MONUMENTAL DESTRUCTION OF PUBLIC AND PERSONAL PROPERTIES AND OTHER VALUABLE ASSETS IN OKITIPUPA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF ONDO STATE. A REPORT BY THE IKALE CENTRAL ORGANIZATION (ICO) SHOWS THAT TWENTY-FIVE (25) PUBLIC ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS HAD THEIR ENTIRE BUILDINGS, OFFICE EQUIPMENT, FURNITURES, COMPUTER ASSETS, VALUABLE DOCUMENTS, ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, COMMUNICATION AND TELECOMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT TORCHED OR COMPLETELY DESTROYED. NOTHING COULD BE SALVAGED!

SOLIDARITY VISITS

THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE, ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU (SAN) PROMPTLY VISITED THE SITES OF DESTRUCTION. HE EXPRESSED GRIEF AND AMAZEMENT AT THE DEGREE OF WANTON DESTRUCTION THAT HE SAW. MEMBERS OF HIS CABINET AND OTHER TOP GOVERNMENT FUNCTIONARIES ALSO VISITED AND SAW THE MAGNITUDE OF DESTRUCTION VISITED ON OKITIPUPA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

MANY OTHER INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS ALSO SHOWED EMPATHY WITH THE MONARCHS AND PEOPLE OF OKITIPUPA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA. THEY ALL COMMISERATED WITH THE OBAS AND THE PEOPLE OF IKALE LAND. WE HEREBY EXPRESS OUR PROFOUND GRATITUDE TO OUR ARAKUNRIN, THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE AND THE OTHER SYMPATHIZERS.

REPERCUSSIONS OF THE ACTS OF THE HOODLUMS

LIFE AND LIVING HAVE BEEN TRAUMATIC FOR VERY MANY PEOPLE SINCE THESE DESTRUCTIONS WERE VISITED ON IKALE LAND. OCCUPANTS OF HOUSES THAT WERE DESTROYED ARE NOW REFUGEES. GOVERNMENTAL ACTIVITIES AND FUNCTIONS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED. CONCOMITANT TO THESE ARE THE REALITIES THAT THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ARE OUT OF JOB: THEIR LIVES, LIVELIHOOD AND THOSE OF THEIR FAMILIES AND DEPENDANTS ARE IMPERILLED. SECURITY IS ON LEAVE AND SECURITY AGENTS, ESPECIALLY THE POLICE, ARE VIRTUALLY “AWOL”. THIS PORTENDS GRAVE DANGER TO SOCIETY. THE CORRECTIONAL HOME CANNOT FUNCTION, WITH THE ATTENDANT INSECURITY THAT ACCOMPANIES SAME. LEGAL PRACTITIONERS ARE OUT OF JOB, WITH GRAVE IMPLICATIONS FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE. THE SAME APPLIES FOR COURTS WHICH CONSTITUTIONAL ASSIGNMENTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE OCTOBER 2020. THE ABILITY OF GOVERNMENTS TO GENERATE REVENUE IS SERIOUSLY HAMPERED. THE LIST IS ENDLESS. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, ALL THESE HAVE REVERBERATIONS TO THE LARGER SOCIETY AS A WHOLE. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ALL KNOW THAT THE NEGATIVE OUTCOMES OF THESE REALITIES ARE ALREADY BITING VERY HARD AND WILL BITE EVEN HARDER AND MORE PERNICIOUSLY IN THE FUTURE UNLESS DECISIVE ACTIONS ARE TAKEN NOW TO AMELIORATE THE EFFECTS.

ACTIONS SO FAR TAKEN BY IKALE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS

IKALE OBAS, IN A DEFT MOVE, SUMMONED ALL IKALE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS TO SERIOUSLY DISCUSS THE UNFORTUNATE INCIDENT. SEVERAL MEETINGS HAD BEEN HELD AND FOUR (4) COMMITTEES WERE SET UP AS FOLLOWS:

IKALE REHABILITATION AND FUND-RAISING COMMITTEE

ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE

SECURITY COMMITTEE, AND

CULTURAL AND ATTITTUDINAL RE-ORIENTATION COMMITTEE.

THE ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE WORKED ASSIDUOUSLY AND HAS PRODUCED A DOCUMENT DETAILING THE ASSETS DESTROYED AND THEIR REPLACEMENT VALUES. THIS WAS DONE IN OCTOBER 2020, AND THE DOCUMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY IKALE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS. THIS DOCUMENT HAS BEEN DELIVERED TO THE GOVERNMENT OF ONDO STATE.

THE IKALE REHABILITATION AND FUND-RAISING COMMITTEE, THE ANCHOR OF THIS PRESS RELEASE, IS HEADED BY PRINCE DR (GEN) OLUYEMI BAJOWA, OFR, THE JAGUNMOLU OF IKALE LAND AND OJEGBULEGUN FROM THE SOURCE.

WITH THE EXPRESSED SUPPORT AND APROVAL OF IKALE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS, THE GEN. BAJOWA-LED COMMITTEE HAS OPENED TWO BANK ACCOUNTS FOR THIS PURPOSE AS FOLLOWS:

IKALE REHABILITATION PROJECT: FIRST BANK PLC, ACCOUNT NUMBER: 2036272635 (FOR DONORS RESIDING WITHIN NIGERIA) , AND

FIRST BANK PLC DOMICILIARY (USD) ACCOUNT NUMBER: 2036442252 (FOR EASE OF DONATIONS BY THOSE IN THE DIASPORA).

A NUMBER OF PERSONS HAVE MADE DONATIONS OF BUILDINGS, CASH AND MATERIALS. THE PEOPLE OF IKALE LAND RECEIVED THESE DONATIONS WITH UTMOST GRATITUDE, BUT THE AGGREGATE DONATIONS SO FAR RECEIVED PALE INTO INSIGNIFICANCE WHEN COMPARED WITH THE AMOUNT NEEDED TO REPLACE THE ASSETS DESTROYED.

THE PEOPLE OF IKALE LAND ARE BEING MOBILISED TO BE PART OF THE DONATIONS FOR THE REHABILITATION EFFORT. CONSEQUENTLY, CONTACTS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED (THROUGH LETTERS AND ONLINE MEDIA) WITH IKALE SONS, DAUGHTERS, GROUPS, ASSOCIATIONS, INDUSTRIALISTS, MILLIONAIRES/BILLIONAIRS, POLITICIANS, PUBLIC OFFICERS (SERVING AND RETIRED), FRIENDS OF IKALE PEOPLE AND WELL-WISHERS, BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD. OUR CONTACT EFFORTS ARE STILL CONTINUING.

DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF THE PRESS, THE ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE AFOREMENTIONED SUBMITTED AN ESTIMATE OF OVER SIX BILLION NAIRA. THAT WAS IN OCTOBER 2020. CONSIDERING THE CURRENT EXCHANGE RATE OF OUR NATIONAL CURRENCY AND INFLATION, THE ADJUSTED AMOUNT THAT IS NEEDED TO REPLACE ALL THE DESTROYED ASSETS IS NOW TEN BILLION NAIRA (N10,000,000,000).

WE CANNOT DO IT ALONE

THE TEN BILLION NAIRA STATED ABOVE IS GARGANTUAN. WE CANNOT SOURCE IT ALL ALONE. EVEN ALL THE IKALE SONS AND DAUGHTERS ALL OVER THE GLOBE CANNOT VOLUNTEER THIS HUMONGOUS AMOUNT.

OUR SINCERE APPEAL

IT IS IN CONSIDERATION OF THE ABOVE THAT THE REHABILITATION AND FUND-RAISING COMMITEE, ON BEHALF OF THE OBAS AND STAKEHOLDERS, CALL ON THE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF IKALE LAND, AT HOME AND ABROAD, WHILE WE SINCERELY APPEAL FOR YOUR KIND AND GENEROUS DONATIONS, TO HELP US AND TOGETHER REBUILD AND REHABILITATE IKALE LAND, TO ITS LOST GLORY

YOUR DONATIONS MAY BE IN CASH AND/OR KIND. THE CASH COMPONENT SHOULD BE LODGED/TRANSFERRED TO IKALE REHABILITATION PROJECT FUND: FIRST BANK PLC, ACCOUNT NUMBER: 2036272635 (FOR DONORS RESIDING WITHIN NIGERIA), AND FIRST BANK PLC DOMICILIARY (USD) ACCOUNT NUMBER: 2036442252 (FOR EASE OF DONATIONS BY THOSE IN THE DIASPORA).

FOR MATERIAL DONATIONS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE HUMBLY REQUEST AS FOLLOWS:

DELIVER THE ITEM(S) TO THE PALACE OF HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, OBA MICHAEL ADETOYE OBATUGA, THE JEGUN OF IDEPE-OKITIPUPA, AND INFORM THE VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE IKALE REHABILITATION PROJECT (CHIET BARR BAYO EHINMOSAN, ON GSM TEL. NUMBER: + 234 8036733622) AND THE SECRETARY, BARR. DONALD MOREBISE ON GSM TEL. NUMBER: + 234 8103664216.

DELIVER THE ITEMS TO A CONVENIENT PLACE WITHIN NIGERIA AND CONTACT THE VICE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF IKALE REHABILITATION FUND-RAISING COMMITTEE WHO WILL ARRANGE FOR THE RECEIPT/RECEPTION AND ONWARD CONVEYANCE OF THE CONSIGNMENT TO THE PALACE OF THE JEGUN OF IDEPE KINGDOM, IN OKITIPUPA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA.

PLEDGE OF TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN OF THE PRESS, WE ASSURE YOU THAT WE ARE RESPONSIBLE AND DISCIPLINED IKALE SONS AND DAUGHTERS; THAT WE OPERATE WITH A HIGH LEVEL OF INTEGRITY, AND HEREBY SOLEMNLY PLEDGE THAT WE SHALL DEPLOY YOUR DONATIONS SOLELY TO THE PURPOSE OF REBUILDING AND REHABILITATING IKALE LAND. WE SHALL BE BOTH TRANSPARENT AND ACCOUNTABLE.

COMMEMORATIVE PUBLICATION

IN ORDER TO PUT THE ABOVE PLEDGE INTO EFFECT, THERE SHALL BE A COMMEMORATIVE PUBLICATION (IKALE COMPENDIUM) AT THE CONCLUSION OF FUND-RAISING AND THE WORKS. THIS PUBLICATION SHALL DETAIL ALL DONORS (EXCEPT THOSE WHO WISH TO BE ANONYMOUS), AND THEIR DONATIONS.

HEED OUR CRY!!

WE ARE CRYING TO THE WHOLE WORLD FOR HELP. WE HUMBLY SEEK THE SUPPORT OF GOVERNMENTS, INSTITUTIONS, DEPARTMENTS, MINISTRIES, AGENCIES, ASSOCIATIONS, GROUPS, CLUBS, SOCIETIES, CORPORATE BODIES, POLITICIANS, MILLIONAIRES/BILLONAIRES, INDUSTRILISTS, ASSOCIATES PARTNERS AND INDIVIDUALS TO RALLY ROUND US AT THIS MOST TRYING TIMES. PLEASE, COME OVER TO “MACEDONIA” AND HELP US!

KABIYESES, DISTINGUISHED LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021, STAY SAFE, KEEP HEALTHY AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

PRINCE DR (GEN) OLUYEMI BAJOWA, OFR

CHAIRMAN

IKALE REHABILITATION PROJECT FUND-RAISING COMMITTEE