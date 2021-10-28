Faces Of Hope @2021 International Cancer Week in Nigeria
ondoevents, 5 hours ago 0 1 min read
Ondo State First Lady and founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, Abimbola Jubril (TSN Secretary) and Atinuke Lawal (Founder Atinuke Cancer Foundation) , the three gallant cancer survivors known as ‘the Champions’, at the 2021 International Cancer Week in Nigeria.
Theme: Cancer Care For All: Through Strategic Advocacy and Investment
The Cancer Week holds from 26th- 29th October, 2021, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre & Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja, FCT.
