Held on Wednesday 13th of May to 15th May 2020 by Olubola Adeleye Foundation

Time: 10am to 2pm

Venue: New Palace, Ilara Mokin (Ifedore Local Government)

Summary

The face mask skills acquisition program was a three day program for Ilara Mokin teenagers, fully funded by Honourable Tunde & Mrs Olubola Adeleye.

Introduction

ln order to sensitize the youths of Ilara Mokin about proper hygiene measures, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing of face masks to contain the Covid 19 pandemic, the Olubola Adeleye Foundation seized the opportunity to organise a three day skills acquisition program to train youths on how to sew face masks.

The three day program featured a number of young teenagers (inclusive of boys and girls) between the age range of 12-16, who showed keen interest in learning how to sew face masks.

The first day comprised of about 17 teenagers who attended in the community hall, situated on the grounds of the New King’s palace in Ilara Mokin. The program was graced by the presence of the Alara of Ilara, Oba Abiodun Adefehinti. He prayed for the teenagers and thereafter, he admonished them all to take the free skills acquisition in tailoring seriously.

The second day featured 25 teenagers, and the last day comprised of 25 teenagers, making a total of 67 students that attended the face mask skills acquisition training program. All the teenagers that attended the program were all seated in the community hall, and they complied with the directives of the program coordinator to main social distancing.

Many of the teenagers still attend secondary school, and the King implored them all that whatever skills they learn at their young age now, will almost certainly be a source of supplementary income for them in the future, or their main source of income, should some of them decide to use tailoring as their vocation.

On each day of the three day program, different motivational leaders spoke to the teenagers to inspire and encourage them to be hardworking, and to view any vocational training as an invaluable tool that will serve them well in future.

Also, the coordinator of the event, Mrs Olubola Adeleye addressed the teenagers about the program, the objectives and what was required of them during the skills acquisition training.

Additionally, each day of the program was occasioned by the presence of trained tailors who demonstrated to the teenagers how to sew face masks. The instructors gave detailed explanation about how the sewing machine is to be handled to sew the face masks.

Afterwards, each student was given an opportunity to cut the material s, and the rubber band that will be used for the face masks. They were then allowed by the instructors to have a feel of the sewing machine, and use it to sew he face masks.

Conclusion

The three day skills acquisition program was a huge success. Majority of the teenagers were lively and cooperated well with the instructors and other volunteers that attended the program.

The first hand practical experience that the teenagers gained from the face mask sewing acquisition program was an enjoyable one for the teenagers, and one that will remain a memorable one for them for a long time.

The last day of the three day program ended with group photographs with the coordinator, and each teenager taking their photographs on the red carpet. Furthermore, some teenagers found time out to interact with some of the volunteers, and even requested that they should mentor them.

Recommendation

The face mask skills acquisition program was a useful one. Clearly, it is important to note that more similar skills acquisition programs are needed for the teenagers in Ilara Mokin in other vocations. The willingness to learn and to acquire new skills was ably demonstrated by the teenagers. A strong testament to this fact was the over subscription of the face mask skills acquisition program by the teenagers.

Therefore, it is recommended that further work needs to be done, in other to consistently maintain the delivery of more skills acquisition programs, for the benefit of the teenagers, to learn a skill with the intention of becoming employers of labour in the future.

Appendixes

