Sola Ajisafe, Esq

Mrs Betty Ayanwu-Akeredolu has shown a domineering presence in the socio-political space of Ondo State since she became the political Arabinrin of our political Arakunrin on 24th February, 2017. It is my conjecture that no wife of a Governor in Ondo State or anywhere in Nigeria has shown so much creative thinking and and value added panache to governance as we have seen with Arabinrin. It is a fact that is debatable that not many people would have expected that this level of attention and media presence would be generated by someone who was little known other than some cameo presence in 2012 when her husband first made an attempt for the Governoship of the State.

Auntie Betty, stealthily entered our consciousness and delivered lethal blows to our once held cultural views, shattering the boundaries of our established prejudices about governance, tradition and often held suppositions about the place of women in the home and in governance. Whether we like it or not, we have been forced to readjust our views on issues relating to womanhood, the girl-child and social relations in our communities. I doubt if we would be able to recover from the impact of her puslating and incessant attack on our rock solid valiant views of the various issues that formed the focus of her radar when her husband vacates Alagbaka in 2025.

Whatever the future brings, Auntie Betty may not have had this vantage opportunity to question the basis of society’s fairness to womanhood and the girl child if certain elements or variiables were not present. First was the unabashed opposition ranged against her and her pet project BRECAN when it was introduced in Ondo State. The marauding opposition both within APC and the PDP went for her jugular. Rather than retreating she delivered two other blows in FOWOSO which they termed “FOWOSOFO” ( waste money or conduit pipe) and the BEMORE initiative for young girls. The opposition was angling for blood but ended up gasping for breath as many more other initiatives for women and girls were raining down like torrents of rain. Her success in the above regard was accentauted by the activities of her committed think-thank who were always bringing out iconic ideas for the benefit of the Nigerian woman. Also, she had a supportive hand in her husband who stood by her during the period of trials and tribulation and now the harvest of accolades has arrived.

Of all these, the element that created the most important basis for her ideas to germinate is the fertile ground of the adverse social actions against the women folk from time immemorial. It must be noted that it is not easy for someone to take on an issue that has its fundamental root on the existence of humanity. The constant evil been perpetrated against the womendolk and the girl child is as old as humanity and established in creation. It is contained in our history and supported by our constitution or socio political growth.

If for anything, I can confidently say that Auntie Betty’s socio political advocacy is a revolt and a counter statement against the debilitating effects of patriachy embeded in our society. She may not have taken her fight to the fundamental issues affecting the womenfolk from the angle of her being a Beast Cancer Survivor alone. It could have been from an age long experience of other maladies ranged against the woman taken from her Igbo cultural background. Also, for a woman who is married to someone outside her ethnic conclave, she must have witnessed first hand certain cultural and religious practices that constantly hold the women folk down. Then her own brand of Ilubinrin.

I remember there was once a Yoruba Nollywood flick titled “Ilubinrin” that is “the city or domain of the females” some years ago. I may not recollect the plot in extenso, but it dwelled on a city where women are at the commanding heights of all the activities of the city. This include the Oba, the military and even the cults. It is not that there were no males but they come after the women.

I know everyone would wish to know what eventually happened to that town. That is not the focus of this post. It is not also not my intention to debate the role of the man in society in contradistinction to the females. Some may even venture a comparison of Allynson Deziani Madueke or Stella Oduah as a basis of argument against women while forgetting the efforts of Okonjo Iweala and the likes. They would not remember that for every Deziani there are a million Maina or Abacha on prowl in Nigeria.

The concept of Patriachy or patriachism is embeded in the biblical story of Adam being from whom Eve got herself. The male dominance that we witness today is as old as the African world view and the political conception in the 17th century entrenching male domination and dominance through Adam.

I am a Yoruba man and I have held the flag of the traditional concept of the superiority of the male child above its female counterpart for long. I was trained to accept the fact that the essence of any woman is to play the second fiddle to the male everytime and anytime, that a woman who does not give a male child to her husband has not met her obligation to the marriage, that a woman has no part in the estate of her father. We were told that a woman cannot enter the Egungun ( Masquerade) groove or they were not to come out to watch certain Egungun performance. They were bared from coming out between the hours of seven in the evening and six in the morning. They were not to see the Oro cult or partake in it. As a converted Christian, we were thought that a woman must not speak in certain gathering. As a member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church a woman is prevented from sitting on the altar or giving the grace after a prayer.

As a social animal, I was indoctrinated to see the malignant stratification embedded in our social milieu. The odds set against the women folk in our day to day activities. Even the Constitution is skewed against the female child in many of its provisions. In politics women were seen as the “choir girls or clap sisters”. They were only good during the period of promoting people for office. More confounding is the fact that the girl child has had many things set against her from the day she was born. She is referred to as a “weaker sex” to be protected and dotted from herself. She is prevented from taking part in certain physical activities. She is seen not to be intellectually sound as her male counterparts even when the contrary is the case. Constantly she has been abused, neglected, relegated, harassed and intimidated physically and emotionally.

As a Yoruba man, my cultural ethos is in line with the above. Till date, I still join the horde of people who will say ” I am a pure Yoruba man”. This statement carries a lot of meaning when it comes to the issue of the girl child and women and the way we relate with them on certain issues.

Let me confess that my appreciation of Auntie Betty and her Ilubinrin advocacy was as a result of my relationahip with the Ilubinrin town. My late father had fourten children from two women ( each woman having seven) out of which only two are females by both women. We the boys were like Trojans protecting our sisters from many social attacks, while we visit our own attack on them based on cultural exigency.

When I became a father, my story was the opposite of that of my father. We are a family of seven including my wife and myself. Out of my five children four are females. While the boy is already on the street running his own life, I am doing the best I could to mentor, manage, build the future of the females. In this crazy environment, one would wish to know what they watch on television, how they use their internet, who they talk to on phone, who their friends in school and out of school are, who they visit, who they talk to at they the Mall. Even in this days who they relate with in Church and during choir practice or workers meeting. If you are close to them enough, you are aware of their monthly menstral period and the ones who have menstral pains. The truth of the matter is, to live in the midst of five women as a man is a lot of work but its a great experience to behold.

These various experiences, have provided a window for me to see clearly more than before, what our women folk goes through and the dangers always around the girl child. Aside from providing an Ilubinrin example in BEMORE, she has taken her advocacy to the danger possed by rapists, ( my eldest girl was a victim of attempted rape in 2006. Her luck was I participate fully in community activities and sometimes with my family. She was rescued and her abducties aprehended before any harm qas dine to her). Auntie Betty had taken on those involved in violent attacks on women, she has taken her advocacy to the eradication of the practice of genital mutilation. She is constantly raising help for widows and abandoned children. She has told women that they are as good as their male counterparts and should not feel inferior in their presence. From her BEMORE Ambassadors, she is empowering young girls to take mental issues like been tech savvy while also been physically fit to disarm any assailant before help could come when attacked through the knowledge of Taekwondo. The idea to light up Ondo State by providing 1000 solar panels to Ondo State is anchored on the BEMORE graduands or Alumni.

All these initiatives are geared towards creating a mordern Ilubinrin in the society. Her own type of Ilubinrin may not be in the Adunni Agbon ( lead actor) in the Ilubinrin film. It is a type of society where a woman is allowed to explore her space, create her own identity, prove her worth, think like a human being, exhibit her talent, manage her own affairs, be protected by society and treated as an equal and not as a chattel any longer.

Auntie Betty, made a passionate example of herself as a role model to other women who have any dint of relationship with public life to the essence that your home is important and the support given to your spouse, the way you carry yourself in public and the reciprocal gesture given by society is a good source of leverage for women emancipation rather than the fabled Beijing Conference.

While not advocating a cultural dislocation or overthrow of the society as put forward in the Ilubinrin film, one wished that both legislative and social access is given to the various initiatives established by Anutie Betty to continue to flourish and endure when she ceases to be our Arabinrin in 2025.

Arabinrin’s own, Ilubinrin is effectuated on the idea of allowing the Nigerian girl to enjoy suitable existence through the acquisition of requisite knowlege that could be necessary to confront life’s challenges in future. Also, it is an initiative to encourage the womenfolk to free themselves from socio cultural bondages that exist in our minds and our extant laws.

For me, I can say that my girls like all other females in Ondo State, are safer and better protected under the canopy of Arabinrin’s Ilubinrin where a “thousand ideas is allowed to flourish like flower” in the canvass of freedom and reasonable human existence in our society.

All hail ya !