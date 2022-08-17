The Ondo State government has placed the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50, 000) as reward for anyone who exposes or reports incident leading to the arrest of kidnappers or other criminals in the state.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the weekly State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the development was to further encourage citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists”, she said

The Commissioner also added that the Council acknowledged the appreciation and commendation from the residents which followed the good initiative of the government to have a toll free line.

The Toll Free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.

She called for timely reportage of criminal activities, saying government would protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in his area.