Debo Akinbami

At its close, the 4th edition of Bemore Empowered Initiative was being reviewed, but hardly had the meeting commenced when remarkable feedback began to hit the public space. The new set of Bemore Girls from the 2021 summer boot camp, barely 24hours after camp, have begun to translate the knowledge of renewable energy, one of the two main thrusts of the programme, into physical testimonies. Bemore girls, during the annual, two-week intensive and rigorous training, are delibrately groomed to excel in ICT and solar technology. They are also exposed, concurrently, to other life-enhancing skills.

Since the scheme produced its first set in 2017, its standing has not only improved with the populace, its renown has also

spread like a wildfire. Meanwhile, not a few of the scheme’s first set are making marked waves. Some of its early products have since distinguished themselves as noted solar and IT experts. Others, by dint of hard-work, have elevated themselves to the rank of shrewd enterprenuers in their own right. Marvellous Jegede from Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, of the 2018 boot camp, remains, up to now, a postal child. Marvelous had installed solar electricity in her parents’ home upon graduation from Bemore boot camp to the admiration of many.

The 2021 set, however, has proven to be particularly resultful. The reports from the batch were as striking as were inspiring. The media space was usually awashed with the wonders Bemore girls are doing with solar technology. Fantastic feedback dropped in torrents and attracted laudations from near and far as though the set is out to outdo the previous batches and set new records. However, the rate at which the 2021 set has demonstrated especial successes seems to have differently conveyed the Bemore vision of building a new generation of female technology leaders.

With the peculiar force of results from this set and the remarkable impacts of performances on their sponsors, particularly the peasant families who inhabit the rural region but whose wards made brilliant outings after camp, Bemore became more forceful and popular with the people. Ilaje local government, for instance,

which sponsored 100 girls during the 2021 set, now has, among others, Amuni Amuwa Victoria (SDG 16/17), Olatunji Desola (SDG 3) and Olatunji Anu (SDG 4) as solar technology experts who have since installed solar lights to parents’ homes, in an area suffering over-a-decade blackout due to disconnect from the national grid.

Thrilled by this incredible outcome, the founder and First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, chose to do more; to reach more households in the state. She designed a programme that would help to solve the perpetual energy problem that the women and children in the rural areas face. Something that would reasonably improve the living standard and prolong life expectancy of the rural woman while also solving the basic need of the rural student who needs light to study.

Betty is obviously worried by the fact that many rural women are still being constrained to use firewood for cooking and antique lamps for lighting up their houses. Whereas, these are smoke-emitting utensils that have been scientifically proven to be carcinogenic. And knowing that women are usually more exposed to the smoke-borne substance which is said to be the lead cause of cancer in women, moreso with women who are forced to depend on the firewood or kerosine for access to basic electricity needs, she wanted something done to help, hence the new initiative.

With the Light Up Ondo Initiative, Mrs Akeredolu seeks to assist women in rural communities, particularly those whose houses are disconnected from the national grid and have no access to decent energy alternative, by giving each house a complete solar home system. The solar home system is suitable for the typical rural setting where many low income houses in the rural areas do not use big gadgets. It is basic in the sense that it solves a particular electricity need; it solves the problem of lighting, charging gadgets, and information too because each comes with a Radio system that will give them access to information since it cannot power a television set.

The First Lady is also motivated by the fact that the 4000 watts of energy (in 2021 alone) which, through the Bemore Empowered Initiative, was donated to address the electricity needs of the state, has helped to improve on the living conditions of its beneficiaries. Each of the 400 girls who participated in the 2021 Bemore boot camp was given the solar system to power their houses. And now, powered by the Bemore Empowered initiative in collaboration with the office of the First Lady, Betty targets another one thousand houses.

This is another way Betty is helping the womenfolk to worth. It is a renewable and inexhaustible power source that reliably serves as an alternative to the epileptic power supply. The home system which provides three light points and comes with an inverter system that can last the lamp for at least 9 hours, even when the sun goes down, should make a difference in the homes of the one thousand beneficiaries. This intervention one hopes would give the rural women renewed hope and help to reduce incessant exposure to harmful substances.

While this is a new credence to Betty’s consistent compassion and a pointed portrayal of an admirable leadership that should be encouraged, these steady strides, in no small way, help our women to fare better. The light up Ondo Initiative should be applauded, moreso when it is gauged from the point of impact. I mean genuine gauges, not of the commonplace recriminative row of political conscripts, or the indolent banters of unscrupulous talents. Head or tail, to borrow the slang of a popular political czar, it is another win for the women.

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media & Archives.