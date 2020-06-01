By Wale Akingbade

Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, (SAN) has assured the people of the state of more life changing projects in his 2nd term.

Addressing APC leaders in Ose LGA ahead of the party primary, Akeredolu re-assured them of more social and developmental projects that will stand the test of time.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Alhaji Isiaka Elegberu-Ibon, the Governor said the only way to complete and consolidate all the ongoing massive and life transforming projects across the state is to be re-elected for second term. He therefore called for their continued support and understanding to make it a reality.

Welcoming the party leaders, a member of House of Representatives, representing Ose/Owo Federal Constituency, Abuja, Otunba Timehin Adelegbe said the only way to ensure the second term bid of the Governor is for all various interest group within the party to bury their individual differences in the interest of second term ambition of the Governor.

Adelegbe who described politics as bloodless war said no political party goes into election with a divided house and come out victorious.

Also addressing the gathering, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Dotun Owanikin who expressed joy over the strong determination of the leaders to work for the actualization of the re-election of the Governor informed that officials of the State Ministry of Water Resources have been mobilized to move into the council area for rehabilitation of over 120 water points across the 12 wards in Ose Local Government.

Other stakeholders, Rtd. Col. Babatunde Awodeyi, a party chieftain in Ose Local Government, Mr. Olayato Aribo, a Board member of Ondo state Internal Revenue Service, Hon. Sola Oluyede, a member of the Ondo state House of Assembly, representing Ose state Constituency and Mr. Solomon Eleofela, the Vice Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Ondo North Senatorial District are all of the opinion that the voting strength of political units and wards remain their bargaining power called on the ward leaders to improve on their grassroots mobilization to win more members for the party.

The meeting was attended by the Ose Local Government party chairman, Mr. Ladi Tenabe, Former Ose Local Government Party Chairman and Education Secretary, Pa. Oredola, Former Chairman Ose LG and Chairman Campaign Council for Aketi 2nd term, Hon. Bola Adelegbe, Caretaker Chairman Ose LG, Dr. Anthony Modupe, the Chairmanship Candidate for the forthcoming Local Government election, Prince Dennis Adekunle, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora, Hon. Fola Olasehinde, Special Assistant (Political) Olusola Okun, all Ward Chairmen, Secretaries of APC, former Supervisors and other relevant Stakeholders.