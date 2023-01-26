Excitement as Jimoh Ibrahim storms Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo..

Distributes Aseyori packs at wards 4,5 and 7.

It was jubilation and excitement today, Thursday, 26th January , 2023 as Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of The All Progressives Congress and Araba of Ikaleland continued his distribution of patronage, tagged ” Aseyori package as he stormed Ile Oluji/ Oke-Igbo community with a lorry load of Aseyori packs

The wards that benefited from the package were wards 4, 5 and 7 Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo in Ondo South Senatorial district.

Lorry load of the packs arrived early enough at the wards where they were distributed , an exercise which was supervised by Dr. Ibrahim and his welfare initiative team under the auspices of ‘ Aseyori Strategy.’

Dr. Ibrahim while addressing the APC faithful at the distribution points assured that the progressive party, APC will bring back the good life and put smiles on the faces of the the people of the district. He said if he is elected, he will ensure that his empowerment programs cut across the district, stressing that the people of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo will benefit well in his youth and women empowerment schemes, a statement which drew applause from the audience.

” A vote for me is a vote for the growth of your district; a vote for me , is a vote for quality legislation that will advance the cause of growth of this area and a vote for me is a vote for the continuation of the Aseyori packs, projects and positive developments that will be attracted to Ondo South Senatorial district, ” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim maintained.

Beaming with smiles, the people of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo thanked the donor and Aseyori strategist, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for the packs which they stated will take care of their needs.

Dr Jimoh Ibrahim will continue the distribution of the Aseyori package to other districts of Ondo South.