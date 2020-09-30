By Mary Agidi

An end has come to the complaints by some market women in Ondo State of not receiving micro-credit loans and other benefits accruable to them from the government, as the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu re-assured that all their entitlements would, henceforth, get to them directly through the online registration approach.

She said this on Wednesday during a Community entry meeting with market women in Ilaje, Okitipupa, Irele and Ese-Odo local government areas of the state.

Mrs. Akeredolu who was accompanied by the wife of the deputy governor designate, Mrs. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, first met with the market women from Irele and Okitipupa at Okitipupa local government Secretariat, before moving to Ilaje Local Government headquarters.

According to her, the approach of registering them online was borne out of the success recorded from the Ondowidows’care initiative which was used as a test-run of online registration of targeted beneficiaries.

She noted that the meeting was to make them abreast of the new approach of empowerment intervention and should not be assumed as a political gimmick.

She stated that, apart from the fact that the approach will make access to market women easier, it would also save time and money, and ease their stress of struggling to get loan.

Mrs Akeredolu noted that only unserious Government would neglect market women despite their enormous contribution to the economy and family, and assured that the registration will solve their complaints.

Mrs Akeredolu who expressed delight seeing women at the decision table of every local government in the state, further charged women to strive harder to be heard and seen in politics in order to fight the cause of womanhood.

She decried the rate at which women were subjugated, stating that until enough women joined the policy makers, it won’t stop.

The wife of the governor, who described her husband as a He4She governor who support women’s advancement, stated that for a community to advance, there must not be room for discrimination of any form.

The Founder of the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp for Girls naija, noted that she initiated the programme to train young girls to become responsible women and future technology leaders.

She added that only a woman can understand other women’s problems, reason she had been advocating for increased participation of women in politics, noting that many of the BEMORE girls are now advocates of menstrual hygiene.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Dr. Wunmi Ilawole commended the effort of the first lady at ensuring that women were appointed and elected under Akeredolu-led administration, which she is a beneficiary.

The Iyalaje of Ikaleland, Chief Mrs Calister Arikawe appreciated Mrs Akeredolu for her passion for market women, and assured that come 10 October, Akeredolu would emerged victorious with their massive Votes.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, said Akeredolu’s government is the kind that attends to citizen’s need without political influence, as seen with the Ondowidows’care initiative, and now to be replicated for market women.

Also Speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Women Mobilisation South, Mrs Morenike Alaka, said Akeredolu rewarded Ikaleland by naming OAUSTECH after Late Governor Olusegun Agagu, coupled with the Okitipupa bypass and appealed to them to appreciate him with their votes come October 10 governorship poll.

The BEMORE Patron, Mrs. Funke Akpan noted that over 1500 young girls were trained in solar, ICT and other life-enhancing skills, majority of whom were from the area, and appealed to them to allow continuity of such initiative.

Others in the entourage of the First Lady were Mrs Stella Okotete, the APC National Women leader, the SUBEB Chairman Mrs. Oladuni Odu, wife of the education Commissioner, Mrs Bukola Agagu, former Chairman of micro credit agency, Mrs Nike Ademujimi, among others.