In a bid to have first hand information about what it takes to establish a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, SARC, in Ondo State, the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu today toured its replica in Bwari Abuja.

She visited Awyetu Sexual Assault Referral Centre situated at Bwari General Hospital, Abuja.

This serves as a first step to demonstrate her commitment to the establishment of the centre in Ondo State after attending SARCs’ network conference on Gender Based Violence organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, RoLAC at Abuja International Conference Centre, yesterday.

Arabinrin Akeredolu who was led by the Head of the centre, Dr. Osagie to observe installed facilities at the centre, described the visit as a good way to end the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

She said: “Given my interest to establish a SARC in Ondo State, I need to visit a functional centre to see things for myself and get a first hand information on how to set up and manage the centre”.

The Ondo State First Lady who expressed satisfaction with what she met at the newly launched SARC, noted that the Awyetu centre was disability friend.