… pledges to run all-inclusive government

It was a delightful moment at lgbekebo, the headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government as the the first female Executive Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government, Hon Folawe Sipasi Aluko resumes office.

FOLAWE was accompanied by the Secretary of Governor Akeredolu’s adversory council, Hon(Bar) D.l Kekemeke; APC Deputy State Chairman, Hon Agabra Atili; immediate past Council Chairman, Hon Iji lwarere among other party chieftains and legions of party members and supporters.

In a short speech, Folawe thanked all party members and the people of Ese-Odo Local Government generally for giving her the opportunity to serve and pledged to run an all-inclusive government.

Photos: