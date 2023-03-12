Enter Jimoh Ibrahim, the Aseyori strategist and Senator- elect Ondo South; prospect of all round development blossoms

– Steve Ovirih.

The Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State for the first time will be represented at The Red Chamber by a Senator whose wide range of experience traverses Law, taxation, politics, mega project evaluation and assessment, multi faceted multi billion investment and many more; enter Senator Jimoh Folorunsho Ibrahim, CFR ( PhD Cambridge).

Academically cerebral , bold and regally imbued with aristocratic blue blood, the Araba of Ikaleland puts forward enviable and intimidating credentials that will stand him in a good stead in The Senate of The Federal Republic.

His journey to the Senate was a well mapped out, well thought out and strategically executed idea which had in its stride his philosophical standpoint of reaching out to the ordinary people with a welfare scheme that didn’t not merely stop at the major towns of his Senatorial area , but reached out massively to the grassroots.

A comfortable billionaire and international investor, Ibrahim has assured in different fora that it is no longer going to be business as usual at the Senate even as he made it clear that his Senatorial drive is motivated by altruistic intention, hinged on his desire to ensure his Senatorial district is reconnected to the national grid.

It will be recalled that Ondo South Senatorial district has been suspended from the national grid more than a decade ago and the embarrassment of an entire district denied electricity supply, an amenity that should not be a luxury in the 21st century, has provoked indignation in Dr Ibrahim and he has shown an iron cast resolve to ensure that all the necessary legislative process is activated to correct this anomaly within the shortest possible time in the Senate.

It goes without saying therefore that with the likes of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim holding the floor in The Red Chamber, quality legislative efforts to appropriate economic growth and attract same to Ondo South, nay Nigeria is in the offing.

May he enjoy good health and more wisdom in his new designation and political tour of duty.