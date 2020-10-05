First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian youth to engage themselves meaningfully through the creative industry among others. Mrs. Buhari was speaking on Sunday 4th October 2020, at a dinner organized for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Contingent on the recent National Day parade.

“Our music, movies, arts, ICT and other creative endeavors offer great and lucrative opportunities for all to explore, and they are youth driven, please take full advantage of these opportunities.” She charged.

Mrs. Buhari commended the NYSC members for giving Nigerians a memorable 60th independence anniversary during the National Day parade, noting that stellar performance leads to great success in the future. She said the statement stands true for all Nigerian youths who perform well in various endeavors.

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, speaking at the occasion, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for doing a lot in building a bright future for Nigerian youth through the various arms of the Social Investment Programme; she highlighted the most recent, the N75b National Youth Investment Fund, designed to finance youth-led innovations. She thanked the First Lady for supporting government programmes and encouraging youths at all times.

Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the President for according priority to matters of youth in general and NYSC in particular. He reaffirmed the commitment of the scheme to justifying government’s huge investment, and spoke glowingly of the role of the scheme in important sectors like education, health and agriculture as well as strategic national programmes like election, immunization, and SDG Advocacy. He thanked the First Lady for recognizing the scheme.

Others who spoke at the occasion are the Chairman of the NYSC Board, Ambassador Fati Balla Abubakar and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Ummulkhair Tukur Buratai.