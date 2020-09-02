The Ondo State Electricity Board (OSEB) which has the mandate of improving electricity supply to the nooks and crannies of the state has distributed power transformers to some lacking communities.

This is part of efforts of the current administration under the leadership of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to improve the energy sector for economic growth and social development of the state.

Speaking at the presentation and handing over of the multi million naira equipments in OSEB’s office Algbaka, Akure, the Chairman, Engr. Fadoju Steven said governor Akeredolu is unrelenting at ensuring that their is improved power supply in the state.

” Improve and sustainable power supply is one of the cardinal Infrastructural programs of governor Akeredolu led government and is working round the clock to achieve a desirable energy supply in the state through the board. With the approval of his Excellency, today we are presenting 500kva for Idimango, Otegbeye and 300kva for Ipinsa community while more are expected”.

Fadoju noted that while the government is trying its best, demands for power transformers is quite challenging due to the growing population and expansion of communities as he calls on DISCOS and other power stakeholders to support government as the present administration in the state priotizes the welfare of his people.

The benefitting communities include Otegbeye in Oke Aro, Akure, Ipinsa , and Idimango community in Ore ,Odigbo local council area.

Appreciating the state government, one of the benefited communities led by the community head of Idimango, Ore in Odigbo council area, Mr Mukaila Adeniyi said the community has been in darkness for over Ten years before this intervention by governor Akeredolu.

The board is also executing power projects in different parts of the state capital and across the 18 local government council areas while the electrification and reticulation of Isafinrin community and Praise Mission along FUTA north gate is near 100% completion.

Its no doubt that, this various interventions by the state government when fully activated will further boost the economic activities, enhance social development of this benefited areas and the entire state at large.

Source: Stewardship