Business mogul, Barr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, says he will donate N10 million to support the ongoing rebuilding of the Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat, burnt during last year’s EndSARS protest in Ondo State.

Some suspected hoodlums who hijacked the Oct. 22, 2020, protest against Police brutality, burnt the council Secretariat, Okitipupa Police Station, among other government properties in the town.

Ibrahim made the pledge on Wednesday at Okitipupa after visiting the damaged council Secretariat, being reconstructed by the council chairman, Mr Igbekele Akinrinwa.

He also urged the council chairman to constitute a five-man committee to see to the judicious use of the money he will donate, saying that the committee must report to the chairman on all expenditures.

“After being conducted round the damaged council secretariat, I hereby promise to donate N10 million and this pledge will be redeemed this Friday,” Ibrahim promised.

Responding, Mr Akinrinwa thanked Ibrahim for his gesture, promising that the money will be used for the purpose it was given.

He also urged other well-meaning indigenes of the area to emulate Ibrahim and support the rebuilding of the secretariat.

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Okitipupa Chapter, led by Mr Omoniyi Adesokan recently organised a fund-raising for the rebuilding of the Secretariat at which Ibrahim was the chief launcher.