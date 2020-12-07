Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has urged religious leaders to intensify efforts in guiding and mentoring the youths to avoid acts that can further polarise the country.

Governor Akeredolu made the call in Akure at the Commendation and appreciation service in honour of Reverend John Oladapo on the completion of ten years tenure in office as the President ,Ondo state Baptist conference.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, the Governor pointed out that the gains in dialogue were more than the ruins in violence, hence the need for religious leaders to contribute their quota towards preventing the act of brigandage that characterised the ENDSARS protests.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the Baptist denomination had witnessed tremendous development in the last ten years under Reverend Oladapo describing him as a special breed to the body of Christ.

In a sermon, the President , Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN , Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle described Reverend Oladapo as a leader with a sense of creativity who had given Baptist a better image in the last ten years in Ondo state.

Reverend Ayokunle expressed the hope that the outgone President of Ondo Baptist Conference would be a better minister of God with his experience outside his former position.

In a remark , Reverend Oladapo thanked those that contributed to the successes recorded during his tenure in the baptist.