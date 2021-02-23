The wife of Ondo State Governor and founder of Foundation Of Wives Of State Officials and Female Political Appointees, (FOWOSO), Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has expressed gratitude to members of FOWOSO for their commitment to the successes recorded by the foundation over the last few years, saying: ‘the vision had blossomed and has to a large extent changed people’s orientation to adapt to progressive change flowing from self awareness and education.’

Mrs. Akeredolu made this remark yesterday while giving her valedictory speech at the FOWOSO End of Tenure meeting with members at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, where she played host to the women. She acknowledged their various support for her husband’s administration. She said a lot has been achieved through the foundation.

According to her, more women who had earlier complained about how things were done have now adapted to change and are now aspiring to ‘bemore’ in all aspects of their lives.

“Initially there was resistant. When I got here, the preoccupation of most of Ondo women especially those politicians was rice, Ankara and transport money that is not more than N1000 or N500 and they are happy. They will come to government house , sing, clap and go. I was not deterred, eventually my women started realizing their potentials”, she said while also noting that her duty as the wife of the Governor is to provide spousal support to her husband, assured Ondo State women of better days ahead as FOWOSO will continue to economically empower and train more women.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research & Documentation, Mrs. Tope Daniyan, while presenting FOWOSO Report from 2017-2020, provided extensive review of the past activities of FOWOSO, funding, challenges, supports for members as well as financial status.

The report which was also duly signed by Mr. Yomi Egbukuyomi, the Auditor was adopted by members.

The climax of the event however was the disbursement of Dividends and Savings to FOWOSO members.

Some members who shared their experiences said FOWOSO is a laudable initiative that had impacted not only their social and political lives but also their economic and financial status.

While describing Mrs. Akeredolu as a compassionate mother, a giver, a builder and one that has bore the burden of so many homes, most of the women affirmed that their lives have changed for good in the course of dealing with Arabinrin in the last few years.

The Foundation, the brain-child of the Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, was launched on 7th December, 2017, with the core aim to drive women empowerment and self actualisation in Ondo state.

FOWOSO, since establishment, has impacted on the lives of thousands of women and youths across the State, through distribution of empowerment materials, skill acquisition, computers for youths.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi