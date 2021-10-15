The wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is among the galaxy of high-networth individuals slated for honour at The SUN Publishing Company awards.

The awards ceremony holds at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16.

Arabinrin Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will be honoured with the Most Supportive First Lady of The Year 2020 award by the newspaper company.

In a letter dated August 9, 2021 and signed by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, the management disclosed that the Ondo First Lady was picked for the award after a rigorous selection process.

Meanwhile, encomiums have started pouring in for the First Lady for being found worthy of the honour.

The Ondo State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (OSPHA) described the award as well-deserved.

In a statement signed by the Consultant Community Physician/Permanent Secretary, OSPHA, Dr. Francis Adegoke Akanbiemu, the agency stated that the recognition is an indicator that her various programmes and initiatives were impactful.

Akanbiemu predicted that the first lady’s initiatives would outlive her stay in office.

According to him, the first lady’s accelerated birth registration project has ensured that the state at present captures births in far rural communities of the state.

He also gave the first lady kudos in the fight against rape and other gender-based violence as well as promotion of adolescent health and reproduction which he described as unprecedented.

While congratulating Arabinrin Anyanwu-Akeredolu on the recognition, Bassey Obeten, Technical Coordinator, Bemore Empowered Initiative, described her as a role model, mentor and leader.

Obeten stated that through Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) and Bemore Empowered Initiative, the first lady has empowered the girl-child in the country.

The coordinator expressed the happiness of the Bemore Empowered Initiative for the award, adding that the award is in recognition of her years of selfless service and dedication towards the empowerment of African women and girls.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo noted that the first lady earned the award by standing by ‘Our confident, courageous and bold Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN”.

Tunji-Ojo, who represents Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, said the first lady has exhibited dedication, enthusiasm and insight which is inspiring.

On its own part, the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) felicitated with the first lady over the recognition, saying the foundation was proud of her accomplishments.

In a letter signed by its Secretary, Temitope Daniyan, the foundation prayed God to continue to strengthen the first lady to continue to do more exploits for humanity.