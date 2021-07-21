Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has donated a multi-million naira Bar complex to the Nigeria Bar Association, Owo Branch.

The massive complex, named after the Governor, was commissioned on Wednesday by the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke, CON.

The wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu graced the occasion.

Legal luminaries across the country including the President of the NBA, Mr Olumide Akpata; Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN; Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN; and other eminent lawyers from within and outside the state witnessed the colorful event.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; and other royal fathers also graced the occasion.

The commissioning of the Bar Complex was part of the activities marking the 2021 Law Week organised by the NBA, Owo, to honour their Grand Patron, Governor Akeredolu, on his 65th birthday.

The Law Library within the complex was also named after the former Chief of Protocol to the Governor, late Tosin Ogunbodede.

The legal icons at the event commended Governor Akeredolu for providing leadership in all ramifications.

They lauded the Governor for his outstanding selfless service to the people of the state and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) where he belongs, urging him to continue to show his commitment to the rule of law and the NBA.

Speaking at the event, Chief Solanke, who congratulated the Governor on his 65th birthday, specifically applauded him for donating such a magnificent Bar Complex to Owo branch of the NBA.

She urged the branch to maintain the edifice to continue to serve its purpose while calling on members to rededicate themselves to the rule of law and rescue the country from the circle of corruption which has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation.

The chairman of the branch, Mr Olatunbosun Aganun, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for his benevolent gesture, saying the Governor single handedly financed the building.

He explained that the NBA, Owo, decided to honour the Governor for his remarkable contributions to the development of the legal profession, the Bar and, particularly, Owo Branch and his sterling performances as Governor.

The Owo NBA Chair also saluted the Governor’s unbiased and truthful contributions to national issues.

In separate remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Olujinmi, and the President of NBA, Apata, congratulated the Governor on his birthday and the donation of the Bar Complex.

They equally lauded him for his contributions to national issues as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Also in his lecture, the Guest Lecturer, Mr. J. K Gadzama, lauded the Governor for being a shining example for all, just as he commended him for the establishment of Amotekun Corps to address insecurity in the South-West region.

Present at the event were the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Acting State Chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; Secretary to the state Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and other members of the state executive council; members of the House of Assembly led by the majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, among several dignitaries.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle