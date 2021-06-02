It was an historic event, filled with pageantry, commendations and attestation of commitment to duties as Engr. Monday Olaniyi Leke bowed out from the public service after a meritorious service spanning over 3 decades.

The event, held on Tuesday 25th May 2021 at OSOPADEC witnessed a show of love by family members, friends, associates and members of staff of the commission as well as the showering of encomiums on Engr. Leke who was until then the Director, Project Monitoring and Evaluation Department of OSOPADEC.

In the opening remarks delivered on behalf of the Commission’s Secretary who was unavoidably absent, the Director of Administration and Supplies Barrister, Bayo Ololajulo described Engr. Leke as a hero who attained greatness through hardwork and diligence. He also admonished other members of staff to emulate his commitment and dedication as position is transient.

While speaking on behalf of the family, Miss Temitope; a daughter of the celebrant affirmed that her father is a man of honour whose love and sincerity to his children will always be cherished.

Staff and colleagues in the Commission including Engr. Victor Erukubami (Deputy Director, Project), Engr. Ogunsemore (Director, Project and Monitoring) and Mr Sola Orisamoluwa (Director, Business and Investment Development) also took turns to extol the virtues of the retiring officer. The Chairman of OSOPADEC Labour Union (AUPTER) Mr. Sola Ademuwagun thanked God for making Engr. Leke to retire in good health. He reiterated that Engr. Leke is a perfect gentlemen who was always respectful and polite in his interaction with staff members irrespective of their positions.

In his own comment, Engr. Ogunsemore, described the celebrant as a father and ‘problem solver’ whose passion for the development of the Ilaje community cannot be quantified, while Mr Sola Orisamoluwa, portrayed him as a ”patriot, a crisis manager and a great asset” whose love and selfless service to the Commission and the mandate areas cannot be forgotten.

Reading from the book of Revelation 3:15-22, Engr. Filani commended the celebrant for his meritorious service and legacies. He admonished everyone to be conscious of their activities every day and anywhere they find themselves as everyone will ”pen down” one day.

His friends and associates outside the Commission, among whom were Mr. Festus Asonja, Engr. Otun (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works), Engr. Adetogo, Barrister Aboyewa (former Director, Legal Dept. OSOPADEC) and Engr. Ezekiel Olorunsola (Akure Branch Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers) among other dignitaries were not left out as they all applauded the retiring public officer for his outstanding qualities which have been utilised in making tremendous impact wherever he finds himself.

In his valedictory speech, Engr. M.O Leke who joined OSOPADEC in January 2007 attributed the monumental achievements recorded during his active days as a staff and Head of Project Monitoring and Evaluation Department to the mercy of God, the support of the Commission’s management and the cooperation of his colleagues and subordinates.

He however charged the management not to derail from the Commission’s primary assignment to the mandate areas as other business outside this is diversionary and counter-productive.

The crux of the event was when the retiring public servant attended to files marking his last official assignment before his pen down and bidding farewell to the Commission.