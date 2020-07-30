The Ekiti government has commended Mrs Betty Akeredolu, Wife of Ondo State governor, for extending distribution of palliatives to Ekiti ‘BEMORE girls’ to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr James Owolabi, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti during the distribution of palliatives to the girls in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that BEMORE Summer Boot Camp is one of the pet projects of the governor’s wife through which she drives women empowerment and gender equality in the state.

Owolabi noted that the lives of the girls, who participated in the 2019 summer boot camp from Ekiti, had changed tremendously, as they were now engaged in different kinds of entrepreneurship skills.

He said that the ministry, in conjunction with office of the wife of the governor in Ekiti, had planned to increase the number of girls that would be participating in the 2020 camp but for the coronavirus pandemic which had crept in.

“We can only appreciate Mrs Akeredolu for extending her hands of fellowship to our girls in Ekiti. This will further foster the cordial relationship between the two states, especially since creation of Ekiti in 1996.

“The impact of the training acquired in 2019 BEMORE camp in Ondo State was well felt in the lives of the girls, and we are extremely happy for this,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Akeredolu said that the decision to reach out to the girls in Ekiti was borne out of the need to show that the foundation really cared for its girls, especially during the coronavirus period when they (the girls) were at home.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Chief Matron of BEMORE Empowerment Foundation, Mrs Lizzy Akpan, said that the Ekiti BEMORE girls had been living to the foundation’s expectations by practicalising those things they were thought in the camp.

“We are here today to distribute palliatives to our girls; to check and monitor how they are able to implement the skills acquired in the 2019 Summer Boot Camp, especially now that they are home” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Margeret Alade, commended the governor’s wife, fondly called “Grandma” by the girls, for the gesture.

She added that the palliative would go a long way in relieving their parents.

“Even though we were not expecting the palliatives at a crucial time like, this when everything is stand still because of COVID-19, Grandma has again proven that she is indeed a caring mother for the girl-child,” Alade said.