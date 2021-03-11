Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said on Wednesday that the state government had put in place measures that would ensure that Ekiti residents had equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Fayemi urged Ekiti residents and indeed all Nigerians to disregard any unfounded theories about the efficacy and effects of the vaccines on them, saying, “We should not introduce unnecessary sentiments to the health and well-being of our people for whatever reasons.”

The Governor spoke in Ado Ekiti during the flag-off of COVID-19 vaccination in the state, stressing that “all hands must be on deck to ensure all indigenes know that the vaccine is safe.”

The vaccination began in Ekiti State with Fayemi, his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, and some frontline health workers as they received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye; the Attah of Aiyede Ekiti, Oba Abdulmumin Orisagbemi; and the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board and COVID-19 Case Management Lead, Dr Williams Afolabi; were among those who received the jab on Wednesday.

Fayemi said, “The availability of COVID-19 vaccines and their global distribution is a development that should gladden the hearts of all of us. The vaccines have been stress tested, with clinical trials conducted to guarantee their safety for humans.

“Our own National Food Drugs Administration and Control has also subjected the vaccines to multiple tests and analysis and affirmed that they are not injurious in any form to the people. This explains why the vaccines have been made available to Nigerians to fight this killer disease”, the Governor said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Filani, said that Risk Communications officials were at present being trained to tackle misinformation across the 16 councils of the state ahead of the rollout of the vaccines in Ekiti.

Filani, who said the state received about 52,000 doses, said, “The vaccination campaign is designed in phases to ensure equitable access to the vaccine across the entire state while prioritising our frontline health workers.”

The Fayemi administration had in January 2021, procured 187 Solar Direct Drive Cold Chain Equipment to facilitate uninterrupted availability and distribution of vaccines (including COVID19 vaccines) in their optimal storage temperature and quality in Ekiti State.