Ekiti State Government, through the Board of State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), is set to employ personnel to commence operation in the State.

According to a time table released by the Board, the recruitment exercise is set to hold across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State, starting on Monday August 31, 2020 at 8am prompt.

The recruitment is sequel to the passage of the State Security Network Bill by the state House of Assembly, and signed into law by Governor Kayode Fayemi in March 2020.

The establishment of Amotekun Corps is aimed at curbing incessant killings, kidnappings, banditry, Farm invasion and other heinous crimes in the state.

Candidates are advised to visit the Amotekun website for further details.