The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has appointed a six-member high-level reconciliation committee for the party’s Ekiti State Chapter.

The committee chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, H.E. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was inaugurated by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Committee Members

1. H.E. Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai – Chairman

2. Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase

3. Gen. Lawal Jafaru Isah (Rtd.)

4. H.E. Owelle Rochas Okorocha

5. Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (Rtd.)

6. Mr. Ini Morgan – Secretary

In line with the mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to support amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to approach the Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai-led Reconciliation Committee with all issues so as to achieve amicable settlement in the State Chapter.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)