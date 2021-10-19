Muslim faithful have been charged to embrace peace and unity against all odds in the country.

A psychiatrist, Dr. Abiola Oshodi made the call in his EID El Maulud message to Muslims in Ondo State.

He noted that the various challenges being faced in the nation by the citizenry should not be allowed to undermine the existing peace and unity among them.

Dr. Oshodi expressed optimism in possibility of the nation getting out of the socio-economic and security challenges.

He charged Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the celebration to pray for Ondo State and the nation at large for divine intervention in all the challenges being faced by the nation.

The Canada-based medical doctor reminded the Muslims to embrace the teachings and way of life of Prophet Mohammed.