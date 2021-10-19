Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, felicitates Muslims in the state and across the country on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Governor Akeredolu while rejoicing with the Muslims in the state, charges them to reflect on life of the Holy Prophet and imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, forgiveness and love which he lived for.

“As we mark the birthday of the Prophet (SAW), we must not forget his life and teachings. We must strive to imbibe the lessons and live in peace with one another.

“On this auspicious occasion, it is important that we rededicate ourselves to the unity of this country and show love to one another. Only in love we can see ourselves as one and appreciate the uniqueness of our diversity. We must see it as our strength.

“At this time, we must come together with renewed faith to offer ceaseless prayers for the country to surmount the challenges we are faced with. Our hope must be rekindled for the sake of our children and the future of our dear country,” the Governor says.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 19, 2021.