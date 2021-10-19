The Ondo State House of Assembly Lawmakers has felicitated Muslim faithful on occasion of this years’ Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

In a message to Muslims, they urged faithful to cultivate love, peace and harmonious with others and follow the laid down examples by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Speaking through the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the Lawmakers noted that Islam is a religion of peace as epitomised by Prophet Mohammed, hence the faithful must live peacefully with other religious faith.

However, the Lawmakers called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria to overcome her present travails maintaining that it’s only through prayers that the nation’s challenges can be surmounted.

They point note that; “Prayer is the only key”.

Furthermore, the Lawmakers congratulated Muslims on occasion of this years’ celebration, urged faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours and Country at large.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman,House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development.

19th October,2021.