Eid-el-Maulud: Omosehin Charges Muslims On Love, Care For Poor

Muslims in the country have been called upon to show love and care for people who are financially insufficient in line with the teaching of Prophet Mohammed.

Mr Bamidele Omosehin, a business mogul and philanthropist made the call on Sunday in his goodwill message to all Muslims in Ondo State and the nation at large.

Omosehin, who is from Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State emphasised on the need to assist the indigent, particularly during the harsh economic downturn.

He enjoined all Muslims, especially the youth, to celebrate moderately to avoid any form of incident that could undermine the spirit of the season.

“Eid-ul- Maulud, which is the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, needs to be celebrated in the manner that is in tandem with what the prophet preached.

“I want to implore our Muslim brothers and sisters to extend helping hands to the indigent ones.

” This is a period of giving to the weaker ones, let us assist them with whatever we can afford.

“I implore our youths to celebrate moderately in line with Prophet Mohammed’s teachings.

“This is also another opportunity for us to pray for our nation mist especially that the general election is drawing nearer.

” I wish you all happy eid-el- Maulud.”