Eid-el-Maulud: ODHA Celebrates Muslims

As Muslim faithfuls celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud, Ondo State House of Assembly has called on all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and perseverance which are the spiritual virtues of Prophet Mohammed.

This call was made by the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, while commemorating Muslim brothers and sisters in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking on behalf of other lawmakers, Oleyelogun admonished Nigerians to always pray for the unity and progress of the country, especially as the country is preparing for the presidential election next year.

The Speaker, who joined others to rejoice with Muslims, urged them to show love to one another as exemplified in the life of Prophet Mohammed.

He later appreciated the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN for his determination to maintain the existing harmony in the state irrespective of diverse religion.

*Akogun Olugbenga Omole*

Chairman, House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

9th October,2022.