Eid-el-Maulud: Jimoh Ibrahim felicitates with Muslims

Billionaire business mogul and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South senatorial district in the forthcoming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, has congratulated Muslims in the district and Ondo State in general on the celebration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

Congratulating them in a message he personally signed and made available to newsmen, Dr. Ibrahim urged all Muslims to pray for the district, the state and the country in general for peaceful coexistence for the development of the nation.

He noted that if the country is not in peace, it would undermine the development of the nation as investors would only invest in a peaceful environment where investment is safe.

The APC chieftain charged all political gladiators in the country, irrespective of their party affiliations, to ensure they comport themselves in a manner that would not undermine the peace of the nation.

He said: “I want to congratulate all Muslims in Ondo South, our state and Nigeria at large today as we celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

” It is important we live together in peace so that our country can continue to develop.

“Investors only invest their money in a place where they are sure it is secured and sure of making profits.

“I am seizing this opportunity also to appeal to all politicians across all party lines to play the game according to the rules.

“This nation belongs to all of us and it is our duty to make it peaceful.”

However, Dr. Ibrahim enjoined all Muslims, particularly youths, to celebrate in a peaceful manner.