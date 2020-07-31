A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and Executive Director (Engineering and Technical Services), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, Ife Oyedele (FNSE), has felicitated with Muslims in Ondo State and across the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Oyedele enjoined Muslims across the Country to imbibe the lessons of Eid- El-Kabir as recorded in the holy book of Quran about the exemplary and obedient life of Prophet Ibrahim who prepared the greatest offer of sacrifices to seek the mercy of Almighty Allah, to make obedient sacrifices for the development of the State and the entire Country.

Oyedele, in his commemorative message through his media aide, Yomi Adebayo, said that this year’s celebration should be observed in total compliance to the precautionary measures prescribed by the Government and healthcare experts to curb the spread of COVID-19 that is presently ravaging the world, saying it is a time to seek Allah’s mercy as the world strives to find its normal.

The NDPHC boss said “as Sallah celebration is to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael, as an act of obedience to God’s command, I urge all the citizens of the Country, especially Ondo State to be obedient to the authority of the land. And as God provided a lamb as an alternative for Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice instead of his son, God will, in His mercy, proffer a total breakthrough from the deadly claws of Coronavirus pandemic that has alter the activities of world, including the ways we worship God himself”.

The APC stalwart charges the entire citizens of Ondo State to offer supplication to God on behalf of the State for peace to reign supreme as the State goes to the poll in October to elect its leader.