As Muslims across the globe celebrate the eid-el Kabir, Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have called for a moderate celebration.

In a statement signed by the Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Honourable Olugbenga Omole, the Lawmakers urge Muslims to continue to live in peace with their neighbours.

Speaking on behalf of others, Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David urged Muslims across the country to continue to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.

“It is obvious that Nigeria is currently being threatened by rising insecurity in which only prayers in this critical time can salvage the country”

With the new wave of covid-19 across the globe Mr Speaker urged Muslims to be wary of the implications on their health hence the need to be safety conscious.

While congratulating Muslim faithful on this year’s celebration Oleyelogun was hopeful that with prayers Nigeria will overcome her current challenges.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

19th July,2021. Ok