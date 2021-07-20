Muslim faithful in the country, particularly in Ondo State, have been called upon to seize the Eid el Kabir season to pray for peace to return to the nation.

This was contained in Dr. Olumuyiwa Daramola’s message to Muslim faithful in Ondo State and the nation at large on Monday.

He emphasised that what the nation needed was return of peace in the face of insurgency, banditry and secession agitations threatening the peaceful coexistence of the citizenry.

“What we need now in our nation is peace. We should all strive to ensure peace returns to every part of the nation.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to our brothers and sisters in the Islamic faith to seize this opportunity of the Eid el Kabir festival to pray for our state, Ondo State, and for our nation at large for peace to reign supreme in the land.

“It is established that our government, the military, is working tirelessly to subdue insurgency and banditry, but we need to help them with our prayers also,” Daramola said.

The philanthropist, who recently provided artificial leg and awarded scholarship to university level to a 14-year-old secondary school student in Irele, Ebenezer Samson, charged Muslim faithful to celebrate the season moderately.

He appealed to youths to uphold the teachings of the faith by conducting themselves in good manner and avoid any form of trouble all through the season and thereafter.

Dr. Daramola said: “I want to appeal to our youths to celebrate the Eid el Kabir season moderately to avoid accidents and trouble with anyone that could undermine the joyful season.”