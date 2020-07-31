The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, wishes to felicitate and congratulate the Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir. He urged them to use the significance of the season to pray for the continued peace of our dear Sunshine State and country, Nigeria.

The monarch in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ayodeji Owolabi, reiterates the need for the Muslims faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of godliness and peaceful coexistence in order to help renew their faith in God and to see the importance of peace and unity towards the development of our nation, Nigeria.

He said this period gives another opportunity to seek the face of Almighty Allah and to intercede in prayers for our nation to overcome all the challenges confronting us. According to him, as citizens, we should rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and in making a meaningful progress towards a greater Nigeria.

Oba Agbede enjoined them to pray for the leaders in the positions of authority so as to lead in the fear of God, and for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ondo State.

While stressing the need to imbibe continually the lessons in the submission to the will of Allah (SAW) by the prophets, he therefore appealed to them to use the season to forgive and love one another.