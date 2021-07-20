The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has congratulated Muslims across the globe, particularly Ondo state Muslim women, as they celebrate 2021 Eid el-Kabir.

Speaking on the spiritual importance of Eid el-Kabir, the wife of Governor called on Muslim women as pillars of the society to be pragmatic in their expression of kindness and compassion to those around them especially the needy as espoused by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

She said, “ As women, let us ensure that the season’s significance rooted in loyalty and sacrifice reflect in us by extending kindness and compassion to the poor and vulnerable. Reach out and give support to those who are less privileged. That support will go a very long way in someone’s life”

While extending her warm greetings, Arabinrin implored all in the state to remain safe and hopeful in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic urged them to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) by keeping to all the COVID-19 protocols.

“ I urge you to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to protect your homes and the society at large against the virus. It is no longer news the Delta variant of the virus has surfaced in Nigeria. Health experts around the world have said it is very contagious and deadlier. The responsible thing to do as an individual is an adherence to the protocols as outlined by the health authorities.”

The First Lady wished all adherents of Islam a happy Eid el-Kabir!

Signed:

Oluwatobi Fademi

SSA, Media, WoG.

July 20, 2021.