Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, felicitates with Muslims in the state and across the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Governor Akeredolu urges the Muslim faithful to pray for peace and harmony in the country, adding that the sprit and lessons of the season must reflect in the lives of the people and nation.

“This celebration brings to mind the significance of sacrifice and love. We must not lose sight of this in our lives and that of our country. More than ever before, we must not only preach love and harmonious relationship with others, we must show it.

“We must remain steadfast and committed to the cause of one indivisible Nation. Understanding that unity is strength, let us use this occasion to offer ceaseless prayers for the growth and development of the country through sustained peace,” says Governor Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu while congratulating Muslim faithful in the state, urges them to celebrate with caution by avoiding crowded gathering.

He charges them to always follow all the laid down safety protocols of Covid-19 pandemic so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the wake of the third wave.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

July 19, 2021.