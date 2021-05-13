Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, felicitates with Muslims faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan Fast and celebration of Eid- el-Fitr.

The Governor implores all Muslims to remain steadfast and reflect the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and commitment to the overall peace and security of the state and the country at large.

“Ramadan entails intense prayers. It also preaches charity, kindness and sacrifice among other moral virtues. I enjoin you to uphold the teachings and lessons of this holy month for the good of the country.

“We must pray for Nigeria and our state. The problem of banditry, kidnappings and other activities of criminal elements must be brought to an end. It is time to seek God’s face on the issue of insecurity that ravage our nation,” the Governor said.

While reiterating his commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in the state, Arakunrin Akeredolu urges all Muslims in the state to continue to sustain the values of Ramadan even after the Holy Month.

He said: “We have built the first of its kind mosque at the government house. We believe in harmony and peaceful coexistence among all religions. We are committed to promoting peace and religious understanding. Our state is unique in that regard and we shall continue to toe the path.

“It is important for us to imbibe the values and virtues of Ramadan. The virtues of love, tolerance and sacrifice as advocated by the teachings of Prophet Mohammed must be imbibed by all so as to attain the nation’s pursuit of greater unity and love.”

The Governor reminds the Muslim faithful in the state of the need to observe the Covid-19 protocols even as they pray and celebrate in their worship centers and homes.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 12, 2021.