The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede wishes to congratulate the Muslims in Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The monarch said that the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr marks the culmination of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the month of prayers and supplications, blessings and forgiveness. He said the spirit behind the observance of this season for Muslims brothers and sisters is to rededicate themselves to the truthfulness, sincerity, self control, patience and human dignity, showing complete obedience to Allah.

He also appealed to Muslims’ brothers and sisters to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate same in their daily lives for a better society and in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times. He said the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, goes beyond merry making with one another, but a period of total submission to the will of Allah (SAW) as demonstrated during the fasting period.

Oba Agbede said they should be guided by the spirit of total abstinence, keeping away from all vices and imbibing the teachings and pious lifestyles of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He also stressed the need for them to imbibe the true virtues of Islam, which are grounded in love for our fellow man and living in peace with all our neighbours.

While urging all Muslims across the nation to use this season of celebration to pray for the continued peace, prosperity and development of our country, Nigeria, he expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, happiness and would strengthen the bond of collective harmony, brotherhood and amity which are hallmarks of our nation’s growth and development.

Signed

Ayodeji M. Owolabi

CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke