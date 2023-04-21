Home NewsCommunity News EID-EL-FITR: IMBIBE THE VIRTUE OF LOVE, PEACE AND FORGIVENESS ODHA URGES MUSLIMS
Community News

EID-EL-FITR: IMBIBE THE VIRTUE OF LOVE, PEACE AND FORGIVENESS ODHA URGES MUSLIMS

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

As Muslims all over the world celebrates Eid-el-Fitr,a call has gone to them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Allah and humanity which is the reason for their existence.

Speaking on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly,
Rt.Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David rejoiced with all Muslim brothers and sisters across the State on the occasion and enjoined them to show love to one another at all times.

While admonishing them to always adhere strictly to the teachings and lessons of Islam,he congratulated them on the successful completion of Ramadan.

Stressing the need for peaceful coexistence and promotion of unity during and after the festival, the Speaker, appreciated the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON) for his love for the people of the State and the various landmark achievements recorded by his administration in the last 6 years

Oleyelogun who wished the Muslim faithfuls a joyful celebration,prayed for continued unity and peace in Nigeria.

*Akogun Olugbenga Omole* ,
Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

21st April,2023.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Eid-el-Fitr: Ondo first lady congratulates Muslim faithful

Ondo 2023: Ilaje APC Leaders Concede Reps Slot To Ese-Odo

Ondo SSG Visits Jimoh Ibrahim, Tours Fortune University

APC Chieftain Seeks More Partnership For Community Development

Tribute to Asiwaju Benson Akindeju

Group Organises Global Confab To Address Insecurity In Nigeria

Dear Delegates and Leaders of Our Great Party, All Progressives...

OSOPADEC flags off clearing of waterways in Ilaje and Ese-...

I am Committed to Ridding Akure of Land Grabbers, Hoodlums...

IT IS A NEW DAWN OF RENEWED HOPE FOR THE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.