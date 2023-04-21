EID-EL-FITR: IMBIBE THE VIRTUE OF LOVE, PEACE AND FORGIVENESS ODHA URGES MUSLIMS

As Muslims all over the world celebrates Eid-el-Fitr,a call has gone to them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of Allah and humanity which is the reason for their existence.

Speaking on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly,

Rt.Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David rejoiced with all Muslim brothers and sisters across the State on the occasion and enjoined them to show love to one another at all times.

While admonishing them to always adhere strictly to the teachings and lessons of Islam,he congratulated them on the successful completion of Ramadan.

Stressing the need for peaceful coexistence and promotion of unity during and after the festival, the Speaker, appreciated the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON) for his love for the people of the State and the various landmark achievements recorded by his administration in the last 6 years

Oleyelogun who wished the Muslim faithfuls a joyful celebration,prayed for continued unity and peace in Nigeria.

*Akogun Olugbenga Omole* ,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

21st April,2023.