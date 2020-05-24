Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, congratulates the Muslim faithful in the state on the successful completion of the 2020 Ramadan fasting.

The Governor urges the Muslim faithful to continue with the spirit of sacrifice and sanctity they practised during the fasting period.

He says though the Holy month has ended, the faithful should ensure that they adhere to the spirit of love and sharing they exhibited all through during the Ramadan.

The governor urges the Muslim community to abide by the lessons learnt from the one month fasting exercise.

Arakunrin Akeredolu thanks the Muslim faithful for their unwavering support to his administration, particularly their understanding and support of all government’s actions and directives aimed at containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

While noting that his administration is committed to the development of the state, which he says is our common heritage, he calls on Muslims to pray for the state and the nation to overcome the challenge of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Signed:

Oluwasegun Smart Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor