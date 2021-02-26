•Says State Anthem Compulsory In Primary, Secondary Schools In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has declared that promotion of excellence in Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions in the state remains top priority of his administration even as he begins second term in office.

The Governor also disclosed that the recently adopted O’dua Anthem is now compulsory in both Primary and secondary schools in the state including public functions in the tertiary institutions.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Thursday at the Schools Debate and Presentation of Awards and Laurels Won by Ondo State Public Schools held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) as part of the activities organized to celebrate the 2nd Term ceremony of his administration.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stated that Education through debates nurture the students’ mental thinking and supplies them with the ability to think, act and grow in life.

He said:” Debates have been shown to be a great device for engaging students and helping students understand critical-thinking and presentation skills.

“ It gives students the opportunity to test their thoughts and views against that of their peers which enables them to acquire better poise, excellent speech delivery and increased confidence.”

While stressing that all the participants deserved kudos, the Governor said the prize winners are a true representation of everything the state stand for.

He noted:”These hard working and articulate young people are testaments of the efforts and policies of our administration towards repositioning our educational system for excellence.These students are an inspiration to other young minds.

“It is through such achievements that we are clearly able to see the skill, high expectations, efforts, hard work and commitments of the teachers and principals of the schools that these students represent. These prize winners are great examples of what we hope for from our pupils and students.“

The Governor commended the teachers and organizers of the debate who have worked tirelessly to prepare the students and also the students that won laurels at the various competitions.

At the debate, Ilaje High School emerged first, while St. Helen’s Unity School secondary School, Ondo and Victory College Ikare came second and third respectively at the senior level.

At the junior level, Comprehensive High School, Igbokoda emerged first while amount Camel Girls secondary school, Ikare and Igbokoda Grammar School, Igbokoda came second and third respectively.