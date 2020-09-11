Edo People living in Ondo state have pledged their unalloyed support for the second term bid of Governor Akeredolu.

The group made this known in Akure during a solidarity visit to the wife of Ondo state Governor at the government house.

Speaking on behalf of the group during the visit, the PRO, Omoruwa Jona extolled the Akeredolu led administration on what he called “the people oriented leadership” which according to him is being felt across the state.

Omoruwa revealed that Edo people living across the Eighteen local government of the state with the numerical strength of about Eleven thousand have perfected plans to not just vote for Akeredolu and APC but to be actively involved in their campaign exercises across the state.

In his words” My People told me in confidence that they are not ready to sacrifice experience for experiment, as a four year old child cannot be equated with an unborn child, we will not just vote for our Governor Akeredolu on the 10th of October, but we have good plans to partake in all his campaign exercise and also market him”.

Omoruwa further explained that the resolve of Edo people resident in Ondo state, to give Akeredolu their Hundred percent support is a “pay-back package” to a government that recognized them unlike the other successive governments in the past.

Responding, the wife of Ondo state Governor, and the leader of the Non Indigenes Coalition, Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, expressed happiness for their confidence in the Akeredolu led government and assured them of better days ahead for both indigenes and non indigenes in the state.

Mrs Akeredolu encouraged them to endeavor to be captured in the ongoing non indigenes data collection exercise by uploading their individual data to the website through the available links.

The delegation includes the State Executive Members, Elders Council and Board of trustees of the group.