The Federal Government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.

In a statement, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ .

He called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.