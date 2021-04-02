The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has urged Nigerians to live in peace, harmony, love, tolerance and unity as Christian faithful celebrate Easter.

The Chairman in his Easter message called on religious leaders to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

He said the Easter period should be used to pray for Nigeria to overcome the challenges facing the country and prosper.

“As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country” Buni said.

Similarly, Buni called on Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common and shared problem that should be fought collectively.

Buni wished all Christains and Nigerians a peaceful easter celebrations, love and abundant peace.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed

DG Press and Media to Gov. Buni