• Encourages Citizens To Go Out for COVID-19 vaccination

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged Christians in the state and the country at large to imbibe the teaching of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice.

In his Easter message to the people of the state, Governor Akeredolu stated that despite the challenges facing the state and the country, there is a great promise of hope and joy but attainable only through genuine expression of love and sacrifice.

“Easter, the season in which Christians across the world commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, represents Christ’s victory over death. It is also a season of love, compassion, forgiveness and renewed hope in Christ.

“Our country is going through difficult times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The challenges require that we persevere and render prayers for leaders at all levels and the country as a whole for divine wisdom and help to enable our country surmount these challenges.

“This time demands more love, sacrifice, prayers and a renewed hope for a better nation. We must be ready to join hands to build a prosperous nation through love and sacrifice and live the values of discipline, perseverance and obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated during His stay on earth,“ Governor Akeredolu said.

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that the people should celebrate modestly, harped on the need to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols, particularly, the use of face masks.

The Governor called on the people of the state to go out for the COVID-19 vaccination, noting that it is safe.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 1, 2021.