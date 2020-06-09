Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, June 8, 2020, received in audience, members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Akure branch.

The engineers donated N500,000 to Ondo State Government to cushion the effects of a dynamite explosion at Eleyewo community in Akure North Local Government of the state.

It will be recalled that a truck conveying dynamite exploded around the town along Akure-Owo express road on March 28 which destroyed schools, roads, several houses and other public buildings.

Dr Christianah Ijagbemi, Chairman, NSE, Akure presented the cheque to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in Akure at the Government House.

Ijagbemi encouraged the state government to purchase building materials for timely return of the victims to their daily routine.

Earlier, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu commended the engineers for the support to cushion the impact of the explosion on the community.